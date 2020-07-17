Chubbuck Days Festival canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The recent spike in coronavirus cases in our area is causing Chubbuck to make some tough decisions.

The summer celebration Chubbuck Days Festival and Parade is canceled.

We spoke with Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England Friday who says they are heartbroken about not having the extremely popular event.

They just did not feel like they could keep everyone safe.

Mayor England says they are preparing a statement to let people know all the reasons for their decision.