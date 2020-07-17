Skip to Content
Coronavirus Coverage
By
today at 6:15 pm
Published 6:27 pm

Chubbuck Days Festival canceled

Chubbuck Days Festival canceled

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The recent spike in coronavirus cases in our area is causing Chubbuck to make some tough decisions.

The summer celebration Chubbuck Days Festival and Parade is canceled.

We spoke with Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England Friday who says they are heartbroken about not having the extremely popular event.

They just did not feel like they could keep everyone safe.

Mayor England says they are preparing a statement to let people know all the reasons for their decision.

Local News / News / Top Stories
Linda Larsen

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply