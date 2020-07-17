Third death due to COVID-19 confirmed in Southeast Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed the third death associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

The individual was a male, in his 90s, from Bingham County.

He had been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

Out of respect to him and his family, no additional details will be released.

“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said. "Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.