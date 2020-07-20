Idaho virus surge hits older adults; hospitalizations rise

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized.

Older residents who sometimes have preexisting health conditions are much more likely to need hospitalization once COVID-19 takes hold.

Some areas have returned to more restrictions, but hospitalizations have been climbing sharply in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 600, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 181.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Idaho had more than 14,800 confirmed cases and 119 deaths as of Sunday.

