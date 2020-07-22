Ammon Days canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 Ammon Days events scheduled for July 31 and August 1 will not take place this year.

This includes the glow event, food trucks and movies on Friday and the

balloon launch, concert and food trucks on Saturday.

The online format for Ammon Has Talent will still take place.

The pool, splash pad and tennis and pickle-ball courts will also remain open all day.

"While we wish that we could spend the weekend together, we know, that with support of the entire community, we will soon be able to celebrate Ammon in person again," the city said in a press release. "The health and safety of our community is everyone’s responsibility so let’s all wear our masks, wash our hands, and be kind to one another."