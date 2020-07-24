528 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Friday, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Friday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 17,264.
There are a total of 16,208 confirmed cases and 1,056 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE. There are 181 monitored (probable and confirmed) cases.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 36 new cases on Friday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson and 2 in Teton. There are 197 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.
Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household
members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 5,251 recovered COVID-19 cases. The state said, "Presumed recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 5,542 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 709, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 210.
The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,108 reported cases.
There are also 1,033 cases among health care workers.
Six new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 144.
State officials say 2 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 17 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 30 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 90 people were 80+.
93.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.4% of deaths with known race were Asian. 2.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for three deaths is pending.
86.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for two deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|6342
131
39
23
|390
5
2
6
|45
2
1
0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|545
904
319
41
359
95
326
1
|15
119
48
6
39
16
29
0
|6
26
6
0
1
1
1
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
|351
43
86
63
7
32
7
|94
3
26
11
0
6
0
|1
0
0
1
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|263
151
22
29
38
9
9
|17
2
1
2
2
0
0
|1
2
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1236
106
27
39
36
|10
5
0
1
0
|1
0
0
0
0
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|109
23
58
13
0
|13
2
7
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|3687
110
245
162
14
153
|127
7
23
13
1
9
|26
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|16,208
|1,056
|144
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
