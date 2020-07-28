528 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 8 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 19,222.

There are a total of 18,072 confirmed cases and 1,150 probable cases in 41 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 7 in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake County, 12 in Bingham County, and 5 in Caribou County. This brings the total to 578 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Of the 633 total confirmed and probable cases, 435 have recovered from COVID19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) is confirming the first case of COVID19 in a Clark County resident. EIPH has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to approve an order to move Bonneville County into the moderate risk category; which would mandate the use of masks in the County for the next 14 days.

Under the order, social gatherings and events, both public and private, of more than 150 are prohibited. Also, every person in Bonneville County is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household

members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. You can view the full order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 6,203 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 16 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,072 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 783, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 232.

The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,196 reported cases.

There are also 1,112 cases among health care workers.

Eight new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 160.

The first death in the 30 to 39 age category was reported Tuesday.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 18 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 34 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 99 people were 80+.

93.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.9% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.3% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for five deaths is pending.

88.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for two deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 6963

148

42

26 442

7

3

7 50

2

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 551

1016

343

43

389

109

370

1 15

122

49

6

41

15

31

0 6

29

6

0

1

1

1

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 429

45

92

83

7

32

8

1 109

4

26

16

0

7

0

0 1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida 285

174

27

34

38

11

9 17

2

1

2

6

0

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1367

135

29

48

58 10

5

0

0

0 1

0

0

0

0 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 110

25

64

14

0 13

0

7

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 4200

127

267

184

16

162 133

7

23

13

1

9 32

0

2

0

0

2 TOTAL 18,072 1,150 160

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

