District 93 holds a special meeting for reopening plans

Coronavirus Coverage

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can watch the meeting live from the school district's YouTube page here. (A replay will be available after the meeting is over.)

Bonneville School District 93 had a special meeting Wednesday night at Hillcrest High School to discuss their reopening plan.

The District is looking to implementing masks in all phases of their reopening plan. A clear face-covering shield will meet the requirements.

D-93 has bought masks for all students and Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme says that has added up to around $30,000.

If a family does not want their student to wear a mask, their student will have the option to learn online.

Woolstenhulme added that it is hard to create a plan to work for everyone.

"Feeling safe is actually fundamental for effective teaching and learning and we're trying to create a plan that does that the very best that we can," Woolstenhulme said.

"I'll say, for some teachers, it is still not good (enough), and they reached out to me and said, 'Sorry, but it's not good enough. That I don't feel safe and I need to be released for contrast this year.' So those are hurting emails to get, but at the same time I know that we have to do all that we can to open up our schools for our kids."