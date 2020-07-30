567 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 4 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 567 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Thursday.
This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 20,246.
There are a total of 19,020 confirmed cases and 1,226 probable cases in 42 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new cases on Thursday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are 230 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County, Custer County, Fremont County, Jefferson County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.
You can view the order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week were Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 6,744 recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 15 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 6,324 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 835, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 247.
The state is now reporting asymptomatic cases. There are 1,282 reported cases.
There are also 1,189 cases among health care workers.
Four new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 177.
State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 3 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 5 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 20 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 39 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 109 people were 80+.
93.7% of deaths with known race were White. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for three deaths is pending.
87.9% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.1% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for three deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|7222
180
43
28
|459
6
3
7
|55
2
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|552
1048
358
44
405
113
384
1
|15
123
51
6
43
15
32
0
|6
30
6
0
1
1
2
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|512
48
103
100
7
36
12
2
|114
4
28
18
0
8
1
0
|1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
|302
199
29
41
39
12
9
|17
2
1
2
6
0
0
|2
2
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|1487
138
33
49
60
|12
5
0
0
0
|8
0
0
0
1
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|114
27
66
14
0
|15
0
8
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|4433
136
286
205
17
171
|162
8
25
18
1
10
|34
0
2
0
0
2
|TOTAL
|19,020
|1,226
|177
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
