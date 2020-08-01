8 new COVID-19 cases on the Fort Hall Reservation

Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - To date, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially received eight new COVID-19 cases early Friday evening on the Fort Hall Reservation.

According to Fort Hall I.H.S, one case was discharged from the hospital while the other one case remains in the hospital.

Daily tests are conducted by both the Fort Hall I.H.S and Fort Hall Community Health Center and reported to TOEM.

The following positive cases are reported as follows:

Minor, recovering at home, contact transmission Male, 20s, self-quarantine at home, community transmission Female, 80s, self-quarantine at home, contact pending tracing Female, 60s, self-quarantine at home, contacts pending tracing Female, 30s, self-quarantine at home, contacts pending tracing Male, 40s, self-quarantine off reservation, recovering at home, community transmission Male, 30s, self-quarantine off reservation, recovering at home, community transmission Female, 60s, self-quarantine off reservation, recovering at home, community transmission

“Due to the increase of positive cases in Fort Hall, we urge everyone to wear a face mask, recommend not attending large gatherings, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distance when outside of your home,” Tribes Incident Commander, Eric King said.

According to Tribal Health officials, if you are contacted by a ‘Contract Tracer,’ the individual will be instructed to isolate and schedule a testing immediately. COVID symptoms include a fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell.