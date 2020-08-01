Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Bonneville County resident

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a male in his 90s from Bonneville County due to complications of COVID-19.

The individual passed away under the care of hospice.

Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released.

"We at EIPH share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this individual for their loss,” EIPH Community Health Division Administrator James Corbett said.

Health officials said with cases of COVID-19 increasing exponentially, it is vital, now more than ever, to do our part to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, particularly wearing face coverings when in public when physical distancing isn’t possible, washing your hands more frequently, and staying home when sick.

On July 31, there were 67 new cases of COVID-19 with 49 of those cases reported in Bonneville County.

There are also 21 people from our health district currently hospitalized.

On July 14, EIPH’s Board of Health adopted the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan for the eight-county region (Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton Counties).

The Plan is stratified by risk levels starting with a Minimal Risk/green level and escalating towards the Critical Risk/red level. Each level has its own metrics and mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Different parts of EIPH’s region may be at different risk levels at any one time.

A copy of the Plan, along with a chart indicating the Risk Level of each county including specific guidance for that level, can be found HERE.