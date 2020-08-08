183 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Idaho jail

Coronavirus Coverage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - More than 180 inmates at an Idaho county jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Twin Falls County Jail said a total of 183 of its inmates have tested positive since July.

The Times-News reports that the figure is roughly 60% of the jail's total tests.

Jail Cpt. Doug Hughes said that more than 90% of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic.

There are 81 inmates in quarantine.

The overcrowding has made isolating positive cases complicated.

When initial testing results started to come in, officials said they were unable to isolate positive asymptomatic cases from negative cases.