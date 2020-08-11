495 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 495 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 25,595.

There are a total of 23,950 confirmed cases and 1,645 probable cases in 43 of the 44 Idaho counties, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first case in Butte County has been reported. You can view more here.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson and Fremont Counties were added to Bonneville and Teton Counties in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County, Custer County, Lemhi County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 9,548 recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 34 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 7,575 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,037, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 289.

There are 1,657 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,503 cases among health care workers.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 246.

State officials say 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39, 5 people died between the ages 40 to 49, 7 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59, 32 people were between the ages of 60 and 69, 55 people were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 146 people were 80+.

95.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.2% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.8% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.6% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 1 death is pending.

88.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 8757

206

61

40 558

9

4

11 85

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 563

130

432

52

479

151

447

1 15

132

56

7

48

19

32

0 6

32

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1058

85

148

195

9

83

26

9 239

13

34

31

0

12

1

0 4

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 424

297

32

64

45

23

13

1 38

15

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

2

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 1844

179

38

72

117 12

5

0

0

0 16

0

0

1

2 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 146

32

99

16

0 15

0

8

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 5657

162

369

241

19

203 294

18

36

25

1

13 51

1

3

3

0

3 TOTAL 23,950 1,645 246

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.