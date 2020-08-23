191 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 new death

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 29,853.

There are a total of 27,815 confirmed cases and 2,038 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health does not release updates on Saturday and Sunday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Sunday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Custer County and Madison County are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Jefferson County.

The state is reporting there are 12,867 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 8,698 cases.

The state said 10 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,256, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 347.

There are 2,140 asymptomatic reported cases and 1,816 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 307.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

41 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

72 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

174 people were 80+

95.7% of deaths with known race were White. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.3% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.7% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

88.4% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.6% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 9944

221

75

45 648

38

3

12 109

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 577

1439

505

56

518

174

489

2 18

161

63

7

52

24

37

0 6

33

6

0

1

1

2

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1565

121

209

300

17

98

64

16 295

20

40

43

0

14

15

3 7

0

0

1

0

1

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 556

388

33

98

48

35

15

4 39

22

1

3

8

0

3

0 2

4

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2047

188

42

95

181 15

6

0

0

2 23

0

0

1

9 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 211

39

167

19

6 16

0

9

1

1 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 6451

184

499

264

24

241 347

21

59

26

1

15 65

2

4

4

0

3 TOTAL 27,815 2,038 307

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.