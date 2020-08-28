53 inmates, 5 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Bingham County Jail

Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland reports 53 inmates and 5 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office learned four inmates in the Bingham County Jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office worked with its medical provider, and the decision was made to test all the inmates and the detention staff.

On Wednesday, the entire jail population and staff were tested, and 53 inmates and 5 staff tested positive.

As of Friday, 64% of the inmates have tested positive.

Currently, the sheriff's office reports all those who tested negative have been moved to other pods.

Sheriff Rowland said they are working with Doctor Keller and his staff to treat everyone who needs treatment, and Southeast Idaho Public Health has been notified and is assisting with the response.

He said all detention deputies have been following all the protocols from the health department and will continue to work with them on any additional protocols.