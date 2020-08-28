EIPH confirms 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported two more COVID-19 deaths in EIPH’s region.

The first death was a female in her 80s from Bonneville County.

The second death was a female in her 60s from Fremont County.

Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

This brings the total deaths in EIPH's region to 13. There is a total of 10 reported deaths in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson and 2 in Fremont.

As of Thursday, there is a total of 343 recorded deaths in the state of Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

11 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

42 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

85 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

196 people were 80+

