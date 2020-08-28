Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University says COVID-19 has shown up on campus.

In the last week, the university has had four students and one faculty member test positive for the virus.

ISU says it is important to keep the students aware of how many cases are on campus.

The university is providing a way for them to monitor how many people and which areas have had positive test results.

On the school's website, there is a tab called Roaring Back. You can view it HERE.

It lists the weekly new COVID-19 cases, as well as any groups on campus that may have been exposed.

ISU says it wants to be as transparent as medical privacy laws will allow.

"We are all really happy right now with the numbers," Dr. Ron Solbrig of ISU Medical Center said. "Four or five a week is very doable and tolerable. So we are really pleased if we can keep it at this kind of level throughout the semester we'll be able to keep ISU and in-person classes up and running. "

One of the students who tested positive lives in the student housing area. They are being moved to the designated isolation area to recover.