today at 6:27 pm
Published 6:21 pm

EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

The Bonneville County resident was a female in her 70s.

This brings the total number of deaths in Bonneville County to 11 and the total in the district to 14. There are 2 in Fremont County and 1 in Jefferson County.

State officials reported on Monday a total 361 recorded deaths in Idaho.

Officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 44 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 208 people were 80+

96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.

