EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.
The Bonneville County resident was a female in her 70s.
This brings the total number of deaths in Bonneville County to 11 and the total in the district to 14. There are 2 in Fremont County and 1 in Jefferson County.
State officials reported on Monday a total 361 recorded deaths in Idaho.
Officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 44 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 88 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 208 people were 80+
96.4% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.1% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.
87.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.
