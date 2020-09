Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Correction reported the death of a 64-year-old man hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday.

The man was transported from Idaho State Correctional Center to a Boise hospital for treatment on Aug. 14.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:33 p.m. on Sunday.

The man is the second person incarcerated under IDOC jurisdiction to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.