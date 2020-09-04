269 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Friday, 10 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,196.
There are a total of 30,734 confirmed cases and 2,462 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 30 new cases Friday. There are 17 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 6 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 330 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 16,071 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,525 cases.
The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,461, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.
There are 2,505 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,183 cases among health care workers.
10 new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 382.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 95 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 218 people were 80+
95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,675
242
79
51
|793
53
6
12
|129
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1576
555
60
535
206
532
3
|18
182
69
13
52
34
37
1
|6
35
6
0
4
1
4
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1920
130
262
366
42
120
71
21
|352
21
47
51
7
15
20
4
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|753
598
44
154
58
39
19
27
|48
27
4
7
8
0
3
0
|3
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2223
218
45
121
198
|20
7
0
0
2
|30
0
1
2
16
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|299
44
246
21
9
|25
0
10
1
1
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|6978
209
634
280
24
279
|407
22
83
29
1
19
|85
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|30,734
|2,462
|382
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
