190 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,667.
There are a total of 31,181 confirmed cases and 2,486 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health released updates Monday through Saturday.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases on Sunday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 328 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.
You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 16,554 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,654 cases.
The state said zero new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,466, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.
There are 2,528 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,207 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 385.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 229 people were 80+
95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|10,821
244
79
50
|801
56
6
12
|130
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|588
1601
563
61
536
207
533
3
|18
182
69
13
52
35
37
1
|6
35
6
0
4
1
4
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|1994
140
280
370
43
125
72
21
|353
21
50
51
6
15
20
4
|12
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|763
611
46
154
58
39
19
27
|48
27
4
7
8
0
3
0
|4
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2250
221
45
121
202
|20
8
0
0
2
|30
0
1
2
16
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|299
44
247
21
9
|25
0
10
1
0
|19
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7063
216
643
284
24
284
|408
22
83
29
1
20
|85
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|31,181
|2,486
|385
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
