190 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 new death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,667.

There are a total of 31,181 confirmed cases and 2,486 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health released updates Monday through Saturday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 31 new cases on Sunday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 328 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 16,554 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,654 cases.

The state said zero new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,466, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.

There are 2,528 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,207 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 385.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

229 people were 80+

95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,821

244

79

50 801

56

6

12 130

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 588

1601

563

61

536

207

533

3 18

182

69

13

52

35

37

1 6

35

6

0

4

1

4

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 1994

140

280

370

43

125

72

21 353

21

50

51

6

15

20

4 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 763

611

46

154

58

39

19

27 48

27

4

7

8

0

3

0 4

7

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2250

221

45

121

202 20

8

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

16 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 299

44

247

21

9 25

0

10

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7063

216

643

284

24

284 408

22

83

29

1

20 85

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 31,181 2,486 385

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.