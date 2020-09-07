74 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Monday

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 33,741.

There are a total of 31,245 confirmed cases and 2,496 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has not released an update on Monday.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new cases on Monday. There are 7 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 305 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County.

You can view the amended order for mandatory face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County order HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Jerome County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 16,760 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 9,680 cases.

The state said 2 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,468, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 394.

There are 2,533 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,211 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 385.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

229 people were 80+

95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 10,827

244

79

50 801

56

6

12 130

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 589

1,616

570

61

536

208

533

3 18

181

69

13

52

35

37

1 6

35

6

0

4

1

4

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,001

140

282

372

43

126

72

21 377

21

52

53

7

15

20

3 12

0

0

1

0

2

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 763

611

46

154

58

39

19

27 48

27

4

7

8

0

3

0 4

7

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,251

221

45

121

202 20

8

0

0

2 30

0

1

2

16 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 299

44

247

21

9 25

0

10

1

0 19

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,080

216

647

284

24

284 411

22

83

29

1

20 85

2

4

5

1

4 TOTAL 31,245 2,496 385

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.