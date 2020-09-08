Chubbuck Police cancel 2020 Trunk or Treat event

Coronavirus Coverage

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Chubbuck Police Department has canceled the 2020 Trunk or Treat event scheduled for October.

"This was not an easy decision for us to make, but it was the right decision for the safety of those in our community as well as the Police and Fire Department personnel," the department said in a Facebook post.

More than a thousand people usually attend the event, and the department said with current CDC recommendations, there is no way for them to host the event safely.

The department said it was optimistic it would be able to host the event in 2021.