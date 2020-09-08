EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.
The female in her 30s was from Bonneville County.
This makes the total death count in Bonneville County 12 with a total of 15 in the health district. There was 1 death in Jefferson County and 2 in Fremont County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. The individual was a male in his 60s.
This brings the total to 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
As of Monday, the state had reported a total 385 recorded deaths in Idaho.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 229 people were 80+
95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.
