EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

The female in her 30s was from Bonneville County.

This makes the total death count in Bonneville County 12 with a total of 15 in the health district. There was 1 death in Jefferson County and 2 in Fremont County.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. The individual was a male in his 60s.

This brings the total to 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

As of Monday, the state had reported a total 385 recorded deaths in Idaho.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

47 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

96 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

229 people were 80+

95.03% of deaths with known race were White. 0.52% of deaths with known race were Asian. 1.05% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 0.52% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.31% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

87.80% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.20% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.