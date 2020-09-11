EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health is reporting another death due to COVID-19.

The individual was a female in her 80s from Madison County.

This is the first COVID-19 death of a resident from Madison County.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count in the health district to 18.

Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.

As of Thursday, there are 407 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

13 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

48 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

235 people were 80+

95.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.23% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

88.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 death is pending.