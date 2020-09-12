217 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Saturday, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 35,167.
There are a total of 32,411 confirmed cases and 2,756 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 45 new cases on Saturday. There are 36 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There is a total of 311 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 18,406 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 62 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,041 cases.
The state said zero new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,569, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 422.
There are 2,818 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,379 cases among health care workers.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 415.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 8 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 49 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 101 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 241 people were 80+
95.39% of deaths with known race were White. 0.73% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.987% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.21% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.21% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
88.32% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.68% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,017
251
80
52
|906
60
6
13
|140
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|591
1,673
599
66
543
213
544
4
|19
198
82
17
53
36
40
1
|6
35
6
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,205
144
332
408
52
141
74
23
|412
21
65
64
8
19
20
3
|14
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|831
705
63
182
66
42
19
29
|51
34
4
12
13
0
3
0
|4
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,336
239
45
126
207
|21
7
0
0
2
|32
0
1
2
17
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|347
54
263
25
12
|25
0
10
2
0
|20
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,233
237
676
290
25
295
|438
26
89
30
1
22
|90
2
4
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|32,411
|2,756
|415
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments