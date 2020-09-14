COVID-19 deaths surpass 2,000 in Washington state

Coronavirus Coverage

SEATTLE (AP) - More than 2,000 people in the state have now died due to the coronavirus, according to The Washington state Department of Health.

As of Monday afternoon, KUOW reports there have been 2,006 recorded deaths from COVID-19, and 80,138 confirmed cases since the pandemic began early this year. The state's death rate remains at 2.5%, which is the percentage of people who die after getting infected.

Washington has seen a much higher number of cases and deaths than in neighboring states. Oregon has reported just over 500 deaths while Idaho has recorded just over 400. British Columbia, Canada has recorded 213 deaths and reports relatively low case counts.

Washington state is still coming down from its July peak in cases.

Most of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have been among people ages 20-39 (49%) and ages 40-59 (29%). Deaths from the disease are far more prevalent in ages 80 and older (51%) and ages 60-79 (38%).

About half of all deaths in the state are linked to a long-term care facility - people who lived or worked at a place like a nursing home, for example.

There are also considerable racial disparities. Pacific Islanders, Hispanic people, Native Americans and Alaska Natives are dying from COVID-19 at the highest rates in Washington state.

