283 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 36,093.
There are a total of 33,154 confirmed cases and 2,939 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 62 new cases Wednesday. There are 30 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson and 20 in Madison. There are a total of 357 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 19,405 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 35 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,287 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,658, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 433.
There are 2,895 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,475 cases among health care workers.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 429.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 14 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 52 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 105 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 247 people were 80+
94.41% of deaths with known race were White. 0.70% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.17% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.17% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
88.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,151
253
80
52
|955
64
6
13
|142
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|596
1,734
615
67
557
216
558
12
|21
204
86
17
56
40
40
4
|6
35
7
0
5
1
7
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,319
144
423
440
52
148
74
27
|449
21
101
74
8
20
19
5
|14
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|849
764
72
193
76
41
19
29
|66
42
11
18
14
0
3
0
|4
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,376
252
47
130
209
|24
13
6
0
2
|33
0
1
2
17
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|359
77
279
25
12
|29
0
14
1
0
|21
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,324
242
697
293
25
300
|451
27
89
30
1
21
|96
2
6
5
1
4
|TOTAL
|33,154
|2,939
|429
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
