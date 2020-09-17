396 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 396 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 36,489.

There are a total of 33,489 confirmed cases and 3,000 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health voted Thursday to move Bannock County to the “moderate risk” level of the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan from the “minimal risk” category. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical.

Only Oneida County is in the minimal risk category.

The counties now in the moderate risk category are Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County.

Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 38 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 21 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 404 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Custer and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 19,691 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 35 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 10,386 cases.

The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,682, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 438.

There are 2,956 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,519 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 434.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

15 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

54 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

106 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

248 people were 80+

95.16% of deaths with known race were White. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.15% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.15% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

88.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,203

253

80

52 961

64

6

13 143

3

1

1 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 597

1,767

626

67

562

219

566

13 24

209

86

17

57

40

43

4 6

35

7

0

5

1

7

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,356

146

444

447

53

152

73

29 454

21

106

74

8

21

19

5 14

0

1

1

0

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 854

769

78

193

77

41

19

26 67

47

11

22

14

0

3

0 4

10

0

0

0

0

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,395

257

47

133

209 24

13

9

0

2 33

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 360

84

285

28

12 29

1

14

1

0 23

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,355

242

702

293

25

303 454

26

89

30

1

21 96

2

6

5

1

4 TOTAL 33,489 3,000 434

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.