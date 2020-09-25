523 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 523 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 39,757.
There are a total of 36,232 confirmed cases and 3,525 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Friday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Madison County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 21,291 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,342 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,795, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 451.
There are 3,100 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,688 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 458.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 58 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 259 people were 80+
94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,589
263
84
53
|1,104
75
7
14
|147
3
1
1
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|620
1,957
659
69
635
235
612
23
|28
239
94
19
70
45
63
4
|6
36
7
0
5
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,631
162
637
532
59
182
88
32
|500
18
144
90
8
24
23
5
|16
0
1
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|967
884
97
226
112
46
23
31
|117
87
17
25
22
0
3
0
|4
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,608
299
47
141
213
|26
21
10
0
2
|35
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|403
187
392
42
12
|32
11
17
2
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,590
272
753
296
27
328
|497
35
111
30
1
28
|101
2
7
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|36,232
|3,525
|458
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments