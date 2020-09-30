614 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 42,048.

There are a total of 38,186 confirmed cases and 3,862 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 119 new cases on Wednesday. There are 42 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are 613 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 22,180 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,045 cases.

The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,859, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 457.

There are 3,254 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,824 cases among health care workers.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 469.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

116 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

264 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.64% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.49% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.28% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,950

281

89

55 1,166

80

8

15 148

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 651

2,121

687

74

680

254

655

30 32

255

96

20

77

50

70

6 6

38

7

0

6

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,879

189

893

628

67

226

111

35 571

31

181

125

9

37

27

5 17

0

2

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1056

941

103

248

132

47

25

37 173

115

31

35

22

0

3

2 5

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,714

317

48

148

214 29

23

10

3

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 427

198

521

47

35 34

12

17

5

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,769

298

790

302

28

341 527

42

120

31

1

27 102

3

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 38,186 3,862 469

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

