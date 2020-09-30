614 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 42,048.
There are a total of 38,186 confirmed cases and 3,862 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 119 new cases on Wednesday. There are 42 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 23 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 40 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are 613 total active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 22,180 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,045 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,859, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 457.
There are 3,254 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,824 cases among health care workers.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 469.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 116 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 264 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.64% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.49% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.28% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|11,950
281
89
55
|1,166
80
8
15
|148
3
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|651
2,121
687
74
680
254
655
30
|32
255
96
20
77
50
70
6
|6
38
7
0
6
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|2,879
189
893
628
67
226
111
35
|571
31
181
125
9
37
27
5
|17
0
2
2
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1056
941
103
248
132
47
25
37
|173
115
31
35
22
0
3
2
|5
10
0
1
0
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|2,714
317
48
148
214
|29
23
10
3
2
|34
0
1
3
18
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|427
198
521
47
35
|34
12
17
5
0
|24
0
0
0
0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|7,769
298
790
302
28
341
|527
42
120
31
1
27
|102
3
9
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|38,186
|3,862
|469
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
