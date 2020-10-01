513 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 42,561.

There are a total of 38,584 confirmed cases and 3,977 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Caribou County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 103 new cases on Thursday. There are 55 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 31 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 575 active cases. You can view more HERE.

In action Thursday, the board moved all but one regional county (Clark) into the moderate risk category and called for a full review of its entire plan. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County, Madison County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 22,371 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 12,195 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,873, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 460.

There are 3,285 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,867 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 472.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

60 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

117 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

266 people were 80+

94.92% of deaths with known race were White. 0.64% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.48% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.27% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.85% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.15% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 12,067

290

89

57 1,189

80

8

15 148

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 655

2,164

694

74

691

261

663

30 32

260

97

21

81

51

70

7 6

38

7

0

6

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,933

194

924

641

67

224

111

35 598

23

191

131

9

35

27

5 17

0

2

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1070

944

106

249

135

48

25

40 181

119

31

35

22

0

3

2 5

10

1

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,741

328

49

148

214 32

27

10

3

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 431

201

530

48

35 34

12

17

5

0 24

0

0

0

1 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,80

302

798

304

28

343 528

43

121

31

1

31 102

3

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 38,584 3,977 472

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.