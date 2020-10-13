584 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 584 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 49,247.

There are a total of 44,160 confirmed cases and 5,087 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 168 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 187 new cases Tuesday. There are 64 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 2 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 86 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total 792 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Madison County, Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 24,699 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.80 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,215 cases.

The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,086, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 487.

There are 3,654 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,233 cases among health care workers.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 512.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

67 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

133 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

280 people were 80+

95.48% of deaths with known race were White. 0.59% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.57% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.39% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 death is pending.

87.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,112

320

97

59 1,492

100

8

15 156

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 733

2,660

786

96

893

326

830

31 42

310

112

21

91

65

82

7 6

41

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,563

241

1,724

790

78

311

145

40 726

25

279

148

10

34

27

7 20

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,380

1,102

151

285

223

55

34

63 386

214

37

48

32

1

3

3 8

12

2

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,042

366

51

159

218 63

38

20

3

2 43

0

1

3

18 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 517

248

727

95

52 37

12

21

13

1 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,297

316

886

325

27

374 575

47

135

33

3

34 104

4

9

5

2

6 TOTAL 44,160 5,087 512

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.