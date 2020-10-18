510 new Idaho COVID-19 cases
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 510 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 53,092.
There are a total of 47,175 confirmed cases and 5,917 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health releases updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 183 new cases Sunday. There are 96 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi and 71 in Madison. There are a total of 753 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.
Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Madison County, Cassia County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 25,980 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 39 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 15,231 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,206, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 504.
There are 3,778 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,395 cases among health care workers.
No new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 528.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 71 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 137 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 288 people were 80+
95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.
87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|13,508
335
99
60
|1,624
120
8
15
|157
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|769
2,907
838
107
1055
358
966
31
|40
392
122
24
97
82
95
7
|6
42
7
0
8
1
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|3,895
256
2,043
859
89
361
172
40
|784
26
315
160
11
36
28
7
|22
1
2
3
1
3
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,457
1,134
163
293
246
58
35
68
|462
253
43
49
38
1
3
8
|8
15
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,242
392
57
162
227
|133
41
38
3
3
|46
1
1
3
19
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|573
275
782
104
62
|43
13
25
16
3
|24
0
0
0
2
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|8,560
335
928
332
30
384
|615
53
141
34
2
36
|106
4
10
5
2
6
|TOTAL
|47,175
|5,917
|528
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
