650 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 59,344.

There are a total of 52,262 confirmed cases and 7,082 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health issues updates Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 159 new cases Saturday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 84 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 751 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 28,056 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,811 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,431, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 530.

There are 4,025 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,687 cases among health care workers.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 573.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

21 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

311 people were 80+

95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 death is pending.

86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,429

374

106

61 1,870

142

9

15 165

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 820

3,410

920

157

1,228

438

1,067

34 41

458

142

26

117

102

97

7 7

46

8

1

8

7

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,377

285

2,531

958

91

467

206

40 907

29

343

178

11

37

29

7 28

2

3

3

1

4

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,670

1,233

199

305

287

61

45

81 680

328

59

58

57

2

3

10 10

17

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,759

427

67

167

258 213

49

74

3

4 48

1

1

3

20 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 708

321

858

114

72 49

15

29

18

4 24

1

0

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,102

365

967

353

45

402 681

57

146

35

7

40 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 52,262 7,082 573

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

