650 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 59,344.
There are a total of 52,262 confirmed cases and 7,082 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health issues updates Monday through Saturday.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 159 new cases Saturday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 84 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 751 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 28,056 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,811 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,431, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 530.
There are 4,025 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,687 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 573.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 21 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 311 people were 80+
95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 16 death is pending.
86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,429
374
106
61
|1,870
142
9
15
|165
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|820
3,410
920
157
1,228
438
1,067
34
|41
458
142
26
117
102
97
7
|7
46
8
1
8
7
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,377
285
2,531
958
91
467
206
40
|907
29
343
178
11
37
29
7
|28
2
3
3
1
4
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,670
1,233
199
305
287
61
45
81
|680
328
59
58
57
2
3
10
|10
17
4
2
1
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,759
427
67
167
258
|213
49
74
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|708
321
858
114
72
|49
15
29
18
4
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,102
365
967
353
45
402
|681
57
146
35
7
40
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|52,262
|7,082
|573
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
