697 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 697 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 60,041.
There are a total of 52,846 confirmed cases and 7,195 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed six more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 175 new cases Monday. There are 85 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 14 in Lemhi and 51 in Madison. There are a total of 724 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 28,309 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.08 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 40 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,978 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,447, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 539.
There are 4,035 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,710 cases among health care workers.
7 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 580.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 4 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 81 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 313 people were 80+
94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.70% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 7 death is pending.
86.39% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.61% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 death is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|14,510
375
106
61
|1,887
145
9
15
|167
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|820
3,448
930
158
1,235
445
1,084
34
|41
459
146
26
117
103
101
7
|7
46
8
1
8
7
8
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,461
285
2,582
976
91
474
220
40
|942
29
346
181
11
39
29
7
|29
2
3
3
1
4
0
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,737
1,246
200
306
292
64
46
82
|703
333
64
58
61
2
3
10
|13
19
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|3,803
432
67
167
260
|216
49
75
3
4
|48
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|768
344
904
122
75
|50
15
29
18
4
|24
1
0
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,136
367
972
354
47
404
|688
57
144
35
7
42
|108
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|52,846
|7,195
|580
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments