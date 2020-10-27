EIPH confirms 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19.

The first individual was a male from Bonneville County in his 30s.

The other individual was a male from Bonneville County in his 70s.

This brings the total deaths to 43 in the health district.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 42 deaths in its health district.

As of Tuesday, there are 585 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

4 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

22 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

81 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

148 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

316 people were 80+

94.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.69% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.08% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 death is pending.

86.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 death is pending.