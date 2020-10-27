Pocatello outlines changes to services following Governor’s rollback to Stage 3

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Pocatello is making changes to its services following Governor Brad Little’s announcement that Idaho will move back to a modified version of Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be reviewing Parks and Recreation Department's plans for upcoming activities, and if changes are made, staff will reach out to participants.

Health officials have reviewed and approved Zoo Idaho’s “Zoo Boo” plans. The event will be proceeding as scheduled.

City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor’s Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will continue to have limited access for citizens.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels.

Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City’s website to answer their questions, find forms, etc.

If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall is posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.

Masks are required for City employees and for citizens who enter City facilities and participate in programs and activities. Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering any City of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses. Citizens participating in City-sponsored programs or activities in outdoor spaces do not have to wear a face covering unless six-feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Under the Governor’s order, violation of any mandatory provision of the order “constitutes an imminent threat to public health. Violation or failure to comply with a mandatory provision of this Order may constitute a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both pursuant to Idaho Code § 56-1003(7)(c).” Citizens can report potential violations to Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-234-5875.

You can view the Governor’s order HERE.