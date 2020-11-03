Record 1,179 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 1,179 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday.

The next highest single day report was 1,094 on Oct. 16.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 67,024.

There are a total of 58,223 confirmed cases and 8,801 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update for Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 30,844 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 42 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,558 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,691, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 560.

There are 4,271 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,040 cases among health care workers.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 647.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

163 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

353 people were 80+

94.09% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 15,597

430

126

72 2,231

166

10

18 184

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 882

3,975

1,086

212

1,393

523

1,176

36 48

571

168

35

127

146

107

9 7

50

9

5

9

9

9

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,844

309

2,800

1,069

95

520

308

40 1,082

30

368

222

12

46

38

7 39

2

5

4

1

5

1

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,971

1,316

229

324

333

74

67

90 915

419

84

70

74

3

5

15 14

24

4

2

2

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 4,353

483

96

187

291 309

58

123

3

5 53

2

1

3

20 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 1,011

404

1,000

149

92 62

24

40

18

5 24

1

1

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,749

397

1,028

375

61

439 854

66

153

36

10

56 114

6

11

5

2

8 TOTAL 58,223 8,801 647

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.