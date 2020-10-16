Record 1,094 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 1,094 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 51,704.

There are a total of 46,086 confirmed cases and 5,618 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 94 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed three new deaths due to COVID-19 within the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 209 new cases on Friday. There are 68 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 20 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 9 in Lemhi, 93 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 715 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Madison County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The state is reporting there are 25,457 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.90 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 38 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 14,856 cases.

The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,174, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 495.

There are 3,752 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,349 cases among health care workers.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 523.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

11 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

19 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

69 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

135 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

286 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.58% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.77% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.73% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.73% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 2 death is pending.

87.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 1 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 13,356

326

99

59 1,557

114

8

15 156

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 763

2,855

824

106

976

355

906

31 40

365

120

24

94

77

90

7 6

42

7

0

8

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 3,732

256

1,903

828

88

351

168

40 754

26

300

154

11

36

28

7 22

1

2

3

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,448

1,132

164

292

238

58

35

68 450

247

42

49

38

1

3

8 8

14

4

1

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,158

386

56

161

226 119

41

33

3

3 46

1

1

3

19 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 569

274

781

104

61 43

13

25

16

3 24

0

0

0

2 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 8,490

332

914

331

30

383 612

52

138

33

2

36 105

4

10

5

2

6 TOTAL 46,086 5,618 523

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

