EIPH confirms 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three more deaths associated with COVID-19.

One individual was a male in his 60s from Jefferson County.

Another individual was a female in her 80s from Bonneville County.

The third individual was a female in her 90s from Madison County.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count in our health district to 60.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 52 deaths in its health district.

As of Tuesday, there are 647 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

163 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

353 people were 80+

94.09% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

87.25% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.75% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.