Board of Health modifies COVID-19 Regional Response Plan, elevates Lemhi County to Critical Risk

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health Board of Health met Thursday and made additional modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan including raising the active case rate/10,000 population from 10 to 15 for the Moderate Risk (yellow) Level and adding a metric to the highest level or the Critical Risk (red) Level of 45 active cases/10,000 population sustained for 3 days.

Based on this newly added metric, the BOH elevated Lemhi County to the Critical Risk Level.

Lemhi County has seen an alarming increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks culminating in increased hospitalizations, which has tremendously stressed their hospital and healthcare providers, as well as four deaths of community members, three of which are being reported Thursday. You can view more about the four new reported deaths HERE.

During October, EIPH’s region saw a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Of the 64 total COVID-19 deaths reported since mid-June, 32 have been reported since October 20. This is of concern as the influenza season is starting and coinfections of COVID-19 and influenza can be difficult to treat and manage.

The State reported the first two influenza deaths Wednesday with both patients also being infected with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Regional Response Plan was redesigned to add more education and recommendations for high-risk populations, businesses, and congregate living facilities as well as guidance on travel and gatherings/social events.

