Record 1,330 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported a record 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths on Friday.
The next highest single day report was Wednesday with 1,290.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 70,909.
There are a total of 61,110 confirmed cases and 9,799 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday.
EIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Lemhi has been moved to the critical risk category. Madison is in the high risk category. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the moderate risk category. Clark and Custer are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The state is reporting there are 31,969 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 19,498 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,825, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 574.
There are 4,347 asymptomatic reported cases and 4,171 cases among health care workers.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 679.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 26 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 95 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 173 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 365 people were 80+
94.34% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.75% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.94% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.09% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
87.33% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.67% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|16,210
447
134
80
|2,408
186
19
20
|188
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|924
4,264
1,175
232
1,473
545
1,225
38
|55
689
198
43
134
178
115
12
|7
54
9
6
11
9
10
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|5,139
345
2,947
1,111
100
535
322
40
|1,189
44
379
245
13
50
41
7
|40
2
7
5
1
5
4
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,052
1,352
247
330
351
81
72
95
|1,003
473
99
74
79
4
6
15
|17
25
5
2
3
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,600
513
108
196
305
|339
62
136
3
7
|55
2
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|1,155
425
1,068
166
106
|96
25
46
22
5
|25
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|10,114
422
1,066
388
67
461
|987
69
167
38
12
63
|118
6
11
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|61,110
|9,799
|679
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
