Idaho businesses urge people to use ‘common sense’ as Covid-19 cases rise

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Monday, the Idaho Business for Education published an open letter to Idahoans, urging them to listen to doctors and use "good old Idaho common sense."

Idaho is topping 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases nearly everyday for the past week, according to the Department of Public Health's data.

In response to the rapid rise in cases, the IBE, which consists of nearly 200 business leaders across the state, wrote an open letter to the people of Idaho.

“As fellow Idahoans, we urge you to listen to the doctors and use good old Idaho common sense,” the letter reads. “With respect, we ask you to join us in helping defeat this deadly foe."

Park Price of Idaho Falls is the chairman of Bank of Idaho and the Eastern Chair for Idaho Business for Education. He was among the nearly 100 business leaders who signed the letter.

“The point of this, for us, is making sure businesses can stay open. (We want) customers to have confidence when they go into a business they’re going to be safe,” Price said.

On Monday, Utah implemented a statewide mask mandate, something Governor Brad Little has been hesitant to do. The IBE is hoping to avoid government mandates to keep people safe.

“We’re trying to get people to comply voluntarily,” Price said. “Do very simple things. Just wash your hands, stay social distanced, and wear a mask when you’re out."