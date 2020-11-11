Utah teachers urged to call in sick, get coronavirus tests

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of Utah teachers has organized an event to encourage educators across the state to call in sick and use the day off to get tested for the coronavirus as the state's confirmed infection cases surge.

Granite School District teacher Lindsay Plummer says there are currently no testing requirements for teachers or students.

FOX13 reported some teachers believe the “test out” planned for Thursday could prompt state government leaders to do more to increase classroom safety measures.

The Utah Education Association says it is urging teachers to be patient.

The governor’s office has said all teachers currently have universal access to testing.