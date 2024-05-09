Skip to Content
Bonneville County Prosecutor files human trafficking charges

today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:17 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal filed a criminal complaint Thursday charging two with human trafficking, interstate trafficking in prostitution and procurement of prostitution.

60-year-old Xue Fang Lu and 83-year-old Gordan Dennis Shaw had an initial appearance before Senior Magistrate Judge L. Mark Riddoch Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (“SIU”) comprised of detectives from the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Riddoch set bond for Lu at $300,000 and for Shaw at $100,000.

The charges allege the victim was enticed to come to Idaho Falls from California and then coerced into commercial sexual activity. Although the complaint is now part of the public record, certain
details were sealed by the judge so detectives can continue an investigation.

“Human trafficking exploits the most vulnerable members of our world for profits,” Prosecutor Neal said. “I commend the diligent efforts of SIU in bringing forth this case.” Prosecutor Neal stated that federal investigators and prosecutors are also cooperating in the case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17, 2024.

