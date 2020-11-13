Skip to Content
ISU confirms slight increase in COVID-19 cases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases this week.

That's up slightly from the 49 new cases recorded last week.

The University had previously been on a downward trend until this week.

A cluster of cases was identified in the Athletic Department with three known cases. The people involved have been notified.

Clusters have also been identified in the College of Technology and in student housing.

All the cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

