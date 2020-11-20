ISU COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week

Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the second straight week, COVID-19 cases on the Idaho State University campus have gone up.

Campus health officials are reporting 63 new cases. That's just six fewer than the highest number of cases that was recorded the week of September 23.

Clusters this week were identified in the College of Pharmacy, the College of Arts and Letters, Campus Housing and the College of Health.

There were two clusters identified in the College of Technology.

All affected individuals have been notified.

