1,214 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 101,698.

There are a total of 86,271 confirmed cases and 15,427 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 143 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SPIH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 160 new cases Monday. There are 101 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 8 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 33 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 844 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH has also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 40,929 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 26,817 cases.

The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,049, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 756.

There are 5,051 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,047 cases among health care workers.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 929.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

19 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

117 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

255 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

493 people were 80+

94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.76% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.74% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

88.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 22,497

666

201

110 3,204

237

46

31 241

6

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,201

5,649

1,580

289

1,983

699

1,590

41 84

1,199

313

66

183

251

172

12 7

89

12

8

17

9

19

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 7,609

557

4,191

1,534

140

719

427

47 1,848

137

476

337

19

68

63

8 64

2

8

11

1

10

7

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 2,757

1,843

265

374

545

151

110

105 1,731

934

176

105

163

35

28

20 30

27

10

4

5

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 6,814

857

161

261

491 669

121

192

14

16 80

3

3

3

22 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,097

671

1,614

482

183 169

81

83

57

22 32

6

3

0

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 13,996

787

1,383

637

91

640 1,483

193

252

60

18

129 142

5

15

5

2

11 TOTAL 86,271 15,427 929

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

