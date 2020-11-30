SIPH confirms 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19.

All three are Bannock County residents.

They are a male in his 40’s, a female in her 40’s and a male in his 70’s.

This brings the total to 80 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 106 deaths in its health district.

As of Sunday, there are 920 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

116 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

252 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

490 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 19 deaths is pending.