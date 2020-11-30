EIPH confirms 2 more deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Coverage

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19.

One individual was a female from Bonneville County in her 70s.

The other individual was a female from Bonneville County in her 90s.

This brings the total to 106 deaths due to COVID-19.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 80 deaths in its health district.

As of Sunday, there are 920 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

18 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

36 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

116 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

252 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

490 people were 80+

94.55% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.78% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.78% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

88.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 19 deaths is pending.